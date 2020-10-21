Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B.Riley Securit raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Securities raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

CARS opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

