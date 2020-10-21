Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.75. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 20,520 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.