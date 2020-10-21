Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.