C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £17,900 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

CCR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 180.20 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,237. C&C Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.50 ($5.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $601.85 million and a P/E ratio of 729.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

