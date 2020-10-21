Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Gap Down to $162.50

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.50, but opened at $151.00. Centamin shares last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 18,107,167 shares.

CEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centamin to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.58.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,588.97).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

