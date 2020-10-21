CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $16.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

