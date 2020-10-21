CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $16.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.
NYSE:CNP opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.