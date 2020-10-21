Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 875,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAGDF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $23.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

