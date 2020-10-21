Central Bancompany (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $590.00 and last traded at $590.00. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.70 and its 200-day moving average is $626.73.

About Central Bancompany (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home, student, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and home equity and credit cards services.

