Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

CHMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

