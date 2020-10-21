Cheniere Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.