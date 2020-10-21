Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 129,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,692. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

