China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.60. China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 3,265 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHU. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

