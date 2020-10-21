Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.57. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

