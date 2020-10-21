Christopher Mills Acquires 13,000 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) insider Christopher Mills bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Christopher Mills bought 2,897,500 shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £2,260,050 ($2,952,769.79).

BBB stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of $49.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

