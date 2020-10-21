ChronoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $61,737.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.