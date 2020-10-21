Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) vs. Live Microsystems (NYSE:LMSC) Critical Contrast

Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Live Microsystems and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 1 5 18 0 2.71

Ciena has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Microsystems and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $3.57 billion 1.76 $253.43 million $1.84 22.15

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Live Microsystems.

Volatility and Risk

Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Microsystems and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Ciena 10.26% 17.93% 10.36%

Summary

Ciena beats Live Microsystems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Microsystems

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and assurance, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services; and OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

