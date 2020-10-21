Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NYSE XEC opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

