Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

