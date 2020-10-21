Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Update

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLKA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Clikia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
