Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Update

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLKA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Clikia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Get Clikia alerts:

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp. focuses on private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales and brokerage, and online aircraft parts store businesses. The company was formerly known as MK Automotive, Inc and changed its name to Clikia Corp. in January 2017. Clikia Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.