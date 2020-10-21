Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Gap Up to $614.50

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $614.50, but opened at $642.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $594.05, with a volume of 326,131 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $922.98 million and a PE ratio of 60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 654.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.16.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Clinigen Group PLC will post 2573.0000305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

