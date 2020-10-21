Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 89,485 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 579,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 53,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

