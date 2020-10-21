CMS Energy Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,542. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 758.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

