CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 82,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

