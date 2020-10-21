CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

