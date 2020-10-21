CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

