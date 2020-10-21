Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDE. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 16,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,843. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

