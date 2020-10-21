Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $103.00 at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

COLM stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 928,616 shares of company stock worth $74,346,033. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $203,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

