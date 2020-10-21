Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.