Comparing Argan (NYSE:AGX) & Firemans Contractors (NYSE:FRCN)

Argan (NYSE:AGX) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argan and Firemans Contractors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $239.00 million 2.75 -$42.69 million N/A N/A Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Argan and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argan presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Volatility & Risk

Argan has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan -3.36% -2.72% -1.81% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argan beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and energy plant construction companies. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, mining, and petrochemical companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Firemans Contractors Company Profile

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

