Comparing Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and Newpark Resources (OTCMKTS:NR)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Newpark Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Newpark Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67

Newpark Resources has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.85%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources -8.64% -5.60% -3.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Newpark Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Newpark Resources $820.12 million 0.09 -$12.95 million $0.08 10.51

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

