Compound Price Down 14.8% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $94.71 or 0.00760866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $314.42 million and $101.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,319,780 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

