Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

CRK opened at $5.55 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

