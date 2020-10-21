Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE CXO opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

