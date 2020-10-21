Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CSTM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,934. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.60.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
