Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,934. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 158,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

