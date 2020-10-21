Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

