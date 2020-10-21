Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.00. Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 69,681 shares traded.
The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%.
TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.