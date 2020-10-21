Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.00. Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 69,681 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%.

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Strs Ohio grew its position in Container Store Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Container Store Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Container Store Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Container Store Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

