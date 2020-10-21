Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

