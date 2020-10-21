Contrasting Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 13.94 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -1.25 ViewRay $87.78 million 5.44 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -2.74

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 1 3 3 0 2.29

ViewRay has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,965.26% -289.95% -188.52% ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

