Contrasting Myomo (MYO) & Its Peers

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 35 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Myomo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Myomo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -211.14% -73.15% -31.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myomo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 375 1237 2018 104 2.50

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myomo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.23 Myomo Competitors $1.17 billion $164.46 million 40.41

Myomo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myomo rivals beat Myomo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

