Contrasting NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Nexstar Media Group (NYSE:NXST)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and Nexstar Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexstar Media Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nexstar Media Group has a consensus price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Nexstar Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.34 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Nexstar Media Group $3.04 billion 1.29 $230.26 million $5.04 17.22

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Nexstar Media Group 9.65% 19.13% 2.88%

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats NTN Buzztime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned by independent third parties; and owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 197 television stations in 115 markets in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It also offers digital publishing and content management platform, digital video advertising platform, social media advertising platform, and other digital media solutions to media publishers and advertisers, as well as owns WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MNTV and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.