CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.41

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 12138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CoreCivic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 391,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CoreCivic by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 106,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
