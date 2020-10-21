CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.41

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 12138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CoreCivic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 391,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CoreCivic by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 106,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

