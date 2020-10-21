Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 57,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,940. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after buying an additional 186,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 883,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.