Cormark Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,200 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 30.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,915,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 682,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,826,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 77.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,222,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 967,329 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

