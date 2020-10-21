Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CAAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,044,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

CAAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.