Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 9,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $54,510.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

