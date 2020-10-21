CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $820.67.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $835.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $842.84 and a 200-day moving average of $736.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $998,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 233.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

