Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several analysts have commented on CVET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Covetrus by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 75,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

