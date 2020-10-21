Cowen Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

