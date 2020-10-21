Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €65.00 Price Target

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.10 ($63.65).

ETR:HFG opened at €52.35 ($61.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.28 and its 200-day moving average is €41.14. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

