Credit Suisse Group Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RF stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,545,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 526,413 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

