Credit Suisse Group Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on RF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
RF stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,545,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 526,413 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
